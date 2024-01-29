Previous
May I Have Your Attention, Please! by rickster549
Photo 3108

May I Have Your Attention, Please!

This was my first thought as I noticed the cormorant in the middle back with it's wings raised. Just looked like someone about to conduct an orchestra and was trying to get everyone's attention.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

