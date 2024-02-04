Think I Was About to be Attacked!

Previous
This Australian Heeler was nice and calm as we were walking by, but we stopped to talked to the owner. and the next thing I know, it was up and giving me this very intense glare. Just had the camera hanging around my neck, but seemed like this guy was really looking at the camera. So I stepped back just a bit and took a couple of shots, and the dog just kept staring. Not sure what that was all about. It never barked or tried to jump, but it sure looked like it was in the ready position. Nice doggy. :-)
