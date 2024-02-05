Previous
The Egret Was Really Nervous About Having It's Picture Taken! by rickster549
Photo 3115

The Egret Was Really Nervous About Having It's Picture Taken!

I had pulled over from the road and got out of the car, but as I did, I was being watched real close. Got behind the car and got several shots, and then the egret decided it was time to go.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
853% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Nice one
February 6th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Lovely.
February 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise