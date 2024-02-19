Sign up
Photo 3129
Mr Hooded Merganser!
Was surprised that I saw the pair back in the pond this afternoon. The Mrs seemed to be asleep not far from him, but he seemed to pretty much awake. Glad to see them back.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9193
photos
166
followers
51
following
857% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th February 2024 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant capture
February 20th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
gorgeous
February 20th, 2024
