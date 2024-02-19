Previous
Mr Hooded Merganser! by rickster549
Photo 3129

Mr Hooded Merganser!

Was surprised that I saw the pair back in the pond this afternoon. The Mrs seemed to be asleep not far from him, but he seemed to pretty much awake. Glad to see them back.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture
February 20th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous
February 20th, 2024  
