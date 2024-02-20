Previous
The Turtles Were Out Today! by rickster549
The Turtles Were Out Today!

Guess it had warmed up enough to come out of the water and enjoy some of the sun's warmth. And seemed like there were even more that were swimming that way, so might have been a really crowded bank.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Bill
Sunning themselves.
February 21st, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Lots of turtles!
February 21st, 2024  
