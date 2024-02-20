Sign up
Photo 3130
The Turtles Were Out Today!
Guess it had warmed up enough to come out of the water and enjoy some of the sun's warmth. And seemed like there were even more that were swimming that way, so might have been a really crowded bank.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
misc-rick365
Bill
Sunning themselves.
February 21st, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Lots of turtles!
February 21st, 2024
