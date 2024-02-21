Sign up
Previous
Photo 3131
Bald Eagle Away from the Nest!
This one was sitting in the nest tree for a while, but then decided to fly away, just a short distance. It's mate was still in the tree, so not sure what was going on between the two.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
21st February 2024 10:03am
Tags
birds-rick365
