The Other Eagle From Yesterday! by rickster549
Photo 3132

The Other Eagle From Yesterday!

This was the other Eagle from yesterday's shot. It is still sitting in the nest tree. Not sure if this is mom or if it's pop. Wondering about the color. This one was a much lighter brown color, but the one yesterday, was a much blacker color.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Rick

