Photo 3132
The Other Eagle From Yesterday!
This was the other Eagle from yesterday's shot. It is still sitting in the nest tree. Not sure if this is mom or if it's pop. Wondering about the color. This one was a much lighter brown color, but the one yesterday, was a much blacker color.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Views
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
21st February 2024 9:57am
Tags
birds-rick365
