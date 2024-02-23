Previous
Mr Pileated Woodpecker Working on the Tree! by rickster549
Mr Pileated Woodpecker Working on the Tree!

Found this guy up there just pecking away. Looks like he had really been working on the front side of the tree. But he moved out of the hole and got on to some better wood.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
