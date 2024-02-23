Sign up
Photo 3133
Mr Pileated Woodpecker Working on the Tree!
Found this guy up there just pecking away. Looks like he had really been working on the front side of the tree. But he moved out of the hole and got on to some better wood.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9205
photos
166
followers
51
following
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
23rd February 2024 11:46am
Tags
birds-rick365
