Robin Red Breast! by rickster549
Robin Red Breast!

Saw quite a few of these out today. And finally, this one landed where I could get a somewhat decent shot.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Rick

amyK ace
Great setting and light
February 28th, 2024  
Bill
Nice details on it's breast. It also looks like you found one that is partially leucistic. Great find.
February 28th, 2024  
