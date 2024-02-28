Sign up
Photo 3138
Red Shouldered Hawk!
Circling around overhead. Just wish it had made another pass after I saw it.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th February 2024 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Nice shot
February 29th, 2024
