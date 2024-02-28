Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Red Shouldered Hawk!

Circling around overhead. Just wish it had made another pass after I saw it.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
Nice shot
February 29th, 2024  
