Mum, is Sitting on the Nest! by rickster549
Photo 3144

Mum, is Sitting on the Nest!

Guess there must at least be some eggs up there as one of the Ospreys, mum, is staying on the nest quite a bit. Haven't seen dad deliver any food yet, but probably just not there at the right time.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Rick

