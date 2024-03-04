Sign up
Photo 3143
Osprey Coming at Me!
Well, it sort of appeared that way, but it did fly right over my head and then passed through one of the cypress tress which had a lot of moss on it. Then I saw it go through the moss and flew out with a claw full of moss. And away it went.
4th March 2024
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Milanie
He sure does look like he's coming right at you - nice timing when I might have been ducking :)
March 5th, 2024
Bill
Nice focus on those eyes.
March 5th, 2024
John Falconer
Fabulous capture Top Twenty. Again!!
March 5th, 2024
Babs
I hope you managed to duck.
March 5th, 2024
