Osprey At the Drained Lake! by rickster549
Photo 3142

Osprey At the Drained Lake!

This is one of a pair that is on the drained lake. Their should be some babies at their nest any day now, so guess I'll be checking this one out quite a bit.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

