Photo 3141
Think I've Been Spotted!
Pretty sure that this is the same Osprey that I got yesterday, as this is the favorite tree for it to come and sit in, while waiting for it's lunch to swim by.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd March 2024 12:16pm
Tags
birds-rick365
