Previous
Photo 3140
Framed Bird!
Not sure what this one is, but it sort of framed itself very nice between the limbs. Bill, if you know what it is, please help.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
29th February 2024 12:22pm
Tags
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Could be a white-eyed vireo
March 2nd, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Danette is quicker than me but my iPhone confirmd it’s a “ The white-eyed vireo (Vireo griseus) is a small songbird of the family Vireonidae.”
https://365project.org/danette
March 2nd, 2024
