Previous
Framed Bird! by rickster549
Photo 3140

Framed Bird!

Not sure what this one is, but it sort of framed itself very nice between the limbs. Bill, if you know what it is, please help.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
860% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Could be a white-eyed vireo
March 2nd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Danette is quicker than me but my iPhone confirmd it’s a “ The white-eyed vireo (Vireo griseus) is a small songbird of the family Vireonidae.” https://365project.org/danette
March 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise