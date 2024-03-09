Previous
Osprey Fly Over! by rickster549
Photo 3148

Osprey Fly Over!

After the owl shot, was continuing on down the trail and heard one of the Ospreys overhead, so had to fire off a couple of shots while it was somewhat close.
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Rick

