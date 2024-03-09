Sign up
Photo 3148
Osprey Fly Over!
After the owl shot, was continuing on down the trail and heard one of the Ospreys overhead, so had to fire off a couple of shots while it was somewhat close.
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
0
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9250
photos
165
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
9th March 2024 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
