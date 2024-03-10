Previous
Great Horned Owl! by rickster549
Great Horned Owl!

Went back to the tree where I spotted the owl yesterday, but didn't see an adult face in there. Started walking the trail from there and just happened to look up and saw this one sitting up in the tree. It was doing a lot of preening, so thinking maybe it had been the one that was sitting on the nest tree yesterday. Or it might just be wishful thinking. :-) I did make a couple of shots of that nest tree and saw something in the picture that almost looked like a little head and beak. Just wasn't clear enough to really make it out. So guess I'll be going back down a few more times, at least.
Rick

gloria jones ace
Wow...Stellar capture
March 11th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Beautiful background
March 11th, 2024  
