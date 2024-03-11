Previous
The Osprey Looking Over the Waters! by rickster549
Photo 3150

The Osprey Looking Over the Waters!

Saw the Osprey fly up to that little branch. It almost doesn't look like the limb would be large enough to hold it up. But the Osprey was able to sit there without any problem and then calmly flew away.
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
863% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise