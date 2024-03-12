Sign up
Photo 3151
Pelican Statue!
Well, not really. Guess it was just tired and taking a break. There were several boats right out there by it, and it just kept sitting there.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
12th March 2024 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
