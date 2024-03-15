Previous
Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Pileated Woodpecker!

Saw a couple of these guy flying around from tree to tree, and this one finally stopped long enough to get a couple of shots. Was hoping that it would turn a little more to the side, but didn't happen.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
