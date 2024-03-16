Previous
Anhinga Drying the Wings! by rickster549
Anhinga Drying the Wings!

Saw this guy up in the bushes with the wings spread, so guess it was trying to dry out those wings. Just wish it would get into a little different spot so all of the limbs wouldn't interfere with the shot.
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Rick

