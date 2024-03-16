Sign up
Photo 3155
Anhinga Drying the Wings!
Saw this guy up in the bushes with the wings spread, so guess it was trying to dry out those wings. Just wish it would get into a little different spot so all of the limbs wouldn't interfere with the shot.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
16th March 2024 5:32pm
Tags
birds-rick365
