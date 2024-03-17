Previous
Mom, Great Horned Owl, Still Sitting in the Nest! by rickster549
Mom, Great Horned Owl, Still Sitting in the Nest!

Haven't been able to see any little heads, but mom continues to be on the nest in this old tree. Just wish I could be there when dad delivers the meals. But just no idea what time or when it happens.
Rick

