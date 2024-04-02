Previous
A Very Nice Cardinal! by rickster549
Photo 3172

A Very Nice Cardinal!

It flew up there on that limb and just sat there, giving me time to get the camera up and getting a bunch of shots.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
869% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise