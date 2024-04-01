Previous
Great Horned Owl, Mom, I Think! by rickster549
Great Horned Owl, Mom, I Think!

Pretty sure this was mom, as I had just checked the nest and she wasn't there. Regardless, she gave me the look and I got the shots that I needed.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Rick

Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful!
April 2nd, 2024  
*lynn ace
beautiful ~ she sure blends in with her surroundings
April 2nd, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Great capture!
April 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Super capture of that intense stair...He blends right into his surroundings.
April 2nd, 2024  
