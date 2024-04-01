Sign up
Photo 3171
Great Horned Owl, Mom, I Think!
Pretty sure this was mom, as I had just checked the nest and she wasn't there. Regardless, she gave me the look and I got the shots that I needed.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
4
5
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9319
photos
166
followers
52
following
868% complete
View this month »
Tags
birds-rick365
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful!
April 2nd, 2024
*lynn
ace
beautiful ~ she sure blends in with her surroundings
April 2nd, 2024
Joy's Focus
ace
Great capture!
April 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super capture of that intense stair...He blends right into his surroundings.
April 2nd, 2024
