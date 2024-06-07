Sign up
Previous
Photo 3238
Blue Bird!
Just happened to see this one fly up in the bush and was able to fire off a couple of shots.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
7th June 2024 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
