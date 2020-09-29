Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1681
Fly Posing on the Leaf!
Just wish it had turned around so I could have gotten the front on view.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5585
photos
149
followers
36
following
460% complete
View this month »
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
Latest from all albums
1925
1679
1976
1926
1680
1977
1927
1681
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th September 2020 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Lisa Savill
ace
Nice close up. I like this angle.
September 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close