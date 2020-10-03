Sign up
Photo 1685
Giant Bee After the Pollen!
This bee was busy getting into the pollen. Must have been a good bit on this flower, as it stayed there for some time.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd October 2020 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
What neat details - super focusing
October 4th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I learned that her so many different kind of bees. This one is huge and hairy. Nice details.
October 4th, 2020
