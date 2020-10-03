Previous
Giant Bee After the Pollen! by rickster549
Giant Bee After the Pollen!

This bee was busy getting into the pollen. Must have been a good bit on this flower, as it stayed there for some time.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
What neat details - super focusing
October 4th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
I learned that her so many different kind of bees. This one is huge and hairy. Nice details.
October 4th, 2020  
