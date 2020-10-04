Previous
Shells on the Beach! by rickster549
Photo 1686

Shells on the Beach!

Had to have something to do while sitting out on the beach the other day, so just tried to get a few shells together and with the extension tube, shot away.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Rick

Milanie ace
Think I've said this before, but that extension tube and you work together really well.
October 5th, 2020  
