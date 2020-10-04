Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1686
Shells on the Beach!
Had to have something to do while sitting out on the beach the other day, so just tried to get a few shells together and with the extension tube, shot away.
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5600
photos
150
followers
36
following
461% complete
View this month »
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
Latest from all albums
1980
1930
1981
1931
1685
1982
1932
1686
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd October 2020 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
Think I've said this before, but that extension tube and you work together really well.
October 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close