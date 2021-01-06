Sign up
Photo 1780
The Squirrel Posed Very Nicely!
This guy came running down the tree and jumped over on that limb sticking out and sat there long enough for a couple of shots.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Tags
squirrels-rick365
Nada
Looks ready to jump. Beautiful
January 7th, 2021
Danette Thompson
ace
A lovely portrait.
January 7th, 2021
