Blue Heron Wading Around the Lake! by rickster549
Photo 1785

Blue Heron Wading Around the Lake!

Surprised that this guy was wading out that deep. I watched it for a while, but it never poked for a bite, but it was looking hard. Guess I should have waited a little longer, just to get it out of the sticks.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Rick

@rickster549
Esther Rosenberg ace
Oh, believe me, they can stay in one positon FOREVER!!
January 12th, 2021  
