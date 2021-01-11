Sign up
Photo 1785
Blue Heron Wading Around the Lake!
Surprised that this guy was wading out that deep. I watched it for a while, but it never poked for a bite, but it was looking hard. Guess I should have waited a little longer, just to get it out of the sticks.
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th January 2021 4:32pm
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Oh, believe me, they can stay in one positon FOREVER!!
January 12th, 2021
