Squirrel in the Crepe Myrtle! by rickster549
Squirrel in the Crepe Myrtle!

Was backing out of the driveway and saw this guy up in the Crepe Myrtle so had to pull back in and grab the camera. Glad he had a snack, as he just kept sitting there eating away.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Clever framing!
February 6th, 2021  
Cute pose!
February 6th, 2021  
They do get preoccupied easily fortunately - he looks young.
February 6th, 2021  
