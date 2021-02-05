Sign up
Photo 1810
Squirrel in the Crepe Myrtle!
Was backing out of the driveway and saw this guy up in the Crepe Myrtle so had to pull back in and grab the camera. Glad he had a snack, as he just kept sitting there eating away.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th February 2021 2:38pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrels-rick365
Taffy
ace
Clever framing!
February 6th, 2021
amyK
ace
Cute pose!
February 6th, 2021
Milanie
ace
They do get preoccupied easily fortunately - he looks young.
February 6th, 2021
