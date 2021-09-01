Sign up
Photo 2018
Glistening Web!
Saw the reflection off of this one as I was walking by so had to get a couple of shots. Guess I just need to carry a spray bottle of water around so I can get the beads on it. Or at least try. :-) Best on black if you have the time.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
31st August 2021 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
beautiful caught
September 2nd, 2021
