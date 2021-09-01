Previous
Glistening Web! by rickster549
Photo 2018

Glistening Web!

Saw the reflection off of this one as I was walking by so had to get a couple of shots. Guess I just need to carry a spray bottle of water around so I can get the beads on it. Or at least try. :-) Best on black if you have the time.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Rick

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
beautiful caught
September 2nd, 2021  
