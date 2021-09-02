Previous
The Osprey in it's Usual Tree! by rickster549
Photo 2019

The Osprey in it's Usual Tree!

Not sure what is so special about this tree, but the Osprey really likes to hang out up there. Just wish it was a little closer to where I have to get the shot from.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Rick

Milanie ace
He's found a pretty setting though - and obviously feels quite secure from you :)
September 3rd, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
so great you see them in your area. Impressive bird and tree. great capture
September 3rd, 2021  
