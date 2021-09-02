Sign up
Photo 2019
The Osprey in it's Usual Tree!
Not sure what is so special about this tree, but the Osprey really likes to hang out up there. Just wish it was a little closer to where I have to get the shot from.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
2
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6599
photos
195
followers
47
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd September 2021 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
He's found a pretty setting though - and obviously feels quite secure from you :)
September 3rd, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
so great you see them in your area. Impressive bird and tree. great capture
September 3rd, 2021
