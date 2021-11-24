Previous
Cormorant and Snowy Egret on the Fountain! by rickster549
Cormorant and Snowy Egret on the Fountain!

Guess it's a good thing that either the fountain is broke or they have just turned it off for the season. The birds seem to like it out there. I see them quite often, but today was the first time that I had stopped to get a shot.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Rick

Milanie ace
Make a neat pair - and nice to know where they like to visit
November 25th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a good spot they chose, lovely shot of the two together.
November 25th, 2021  
