Photo 2102
Cormorant and Snowy Egret on the Fountain!
Guess it's a good thing that either the fountain is broke or they have just turned it off for the season. The birds seem to like it out there. I see them quite often, but today was the first time that I had stopped to get a shot.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
2
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6848
photos
189
followers
52
following
575% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th November 2021 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Make a neat pair - and nice to know where they like to visit
November 25th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a good spot they chose, lovely shot of the two together.
November 25th, 2021
