Nutria Out for a Swim!

First time that I have seen any of these guys around. Wasn't sure what it was when I got the shot, but there just happened to be a Florida Wildlife Officer nearby, so I took the picture over to him and he identified the beast. Sounds like they are an invasive species, so not wanted in the area. Unfortunately, the officer thought there were two of them, so there might be an excess of nutria in the near future.