Photo 2108
Squirrel on the Fence!
Got this guy while it and another squirrel were sitting there making their groaning noises. Not sure whats that all about, but they really get going at times. Love that tail.
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6866
photos
189
followers
52
following
577% complete
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th November 2021 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrels-rick365
