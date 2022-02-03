Previous
Climbing Rose! by rickster549
Climbing Rose!

Surprised that the freeze that we just had didn't take out all of the flowers. But in this park, there are quite a few of these and azaleas that are in full bloom.
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Rick

@rickster549
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice they survived the cold snap.
February 4th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nicely captured
February 4th, 2022  
