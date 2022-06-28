Sign up
Photo 2318
Willet, Taking a Stroll!
Went to the beach today and saw this guy walking down the waterline, looking for something in the sand.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7496
photos
186
followers
54
following
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th June 2022 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Caught those feet in action very nicely - like the lighting and tones here
June 29th, 2022
