Photo 2317
See My Throat!
This guy was busy showing off that throat. It went on for quite a while. Not sure if there was another lizard around or if it was just doing it for me. :-)
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th June 2022 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
