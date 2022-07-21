Previous
Monarch Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 2341

Monarch Butterfly!

Did find one of the Monarch's today. Just couldn't get it to open it's wings.
21st July 2022

Rick

rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Milanie
Great shot - saw something about the monarchs being classified as endangered now - I can believe it - haven't seen one this year.
July 22nd, 2022  
amyK
Super light and capture
July 22nd, 2022  
Babs
Gorgeous. fav.
July 22nd, 2022  
