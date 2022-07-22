Sign up
Photo 2342
Mushrooms, About to Open!
Saw these out on the grounds so had to try for a couple of shots up close.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd July 2022 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
Remind me of two high antenna globes - nice close-up
July 23rd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great macro, looks like they are hugging .
July 23rd, 2022
