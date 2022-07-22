Previous
Mushrooms, About to Open! by rickster549
Mushrooms, About to Open!

Saw these out on the grounds so had to try for a couple of shots up close.
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Remind me of two high antenna globes - nice close-up
July 23rd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great macro, looks like they are hugging .
July 23rd, 2022  
