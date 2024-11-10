Sign up
Photo 3131
Kingfisher on the Stump!
Tried sneaking up on this guy. Got about three quick shots and then it took off. They are so hard to get close to, most of the time.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9938
photos
153
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
10th November 2024 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
