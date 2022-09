Manatee Nose!

The manatee's were up close to the pier this morning and I had the wrong lens to get the best of shots. This was looking straight down from the pier. And to go along with this, there were a bunch more a little further out and when a couple of kayak'ers paddled by, the water exploded with manatees getting the heck out of Dodge. Just wish I had been a little more prepared to get better shots of that.