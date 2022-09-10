Sign up
Photo 2375
Last Night's Almost Full Moon!
Was surprised to see it even shining out my window last night. Didn't stay out long, as the clouds moved in and covered. Was going to the beach tonight to try and catch it coming up, but clouded out, once again.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th September 2022 10:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Allison Maltese
ace
Fabulous. I got up at 3 to see it, but I just couldn't wake up enough to go take a shot.
September 11th, 2022
