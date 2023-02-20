Previous
Next
Female Boat-Tailed Grackle! by rickster549
Photo 2533

Female Boat-Tailed Grackle!

Caught this lady up on the chain-link-fence, looking down in the water below. Surprised that it wasn't making a lot of noise. At least it stayed up there for quite a while
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
693% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
That's a brand new one for me - great focusing
February 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise