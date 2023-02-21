Previous
Squirrel Having a Snack! by rickster549
Photo 2534

Squirrel Having a Snack!

Got this one under one of the picnic tables in the park. I think that there are some people that are bringing down some bird feed and dropping it off around the table. But it does keep some of the critters somewhat still.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Rick

Milanie ace
He's adorable - know he's eating but almost looks like he's praying
February 22nd, 2023  
