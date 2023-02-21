Sign up
Photo 2534
Squirrel Having a Snack!
Got this one under one of the picnic tables in the park. I think that there are some people that are bringing down some bird feed and dropping it off around the table. But it does keep some of the critters somewhat still.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8145
photos
185
followers
53
following
694% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st February 2023 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrels-rick365
Milanie
ace
He's adorable - know he's eating but almost looks like he's praying
February 22nd, 2023
