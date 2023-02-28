Sign up
Photo 2541
Grey Squirrel Having a Bite of Vegetables!
Seems like all that I seem them eating is nuts, so this was something a little different. Not sure what sort of stem it was, but sure seemed like the squirrel liked it very much.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8166
photos
183
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th February 2023 8:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrels-rick365
