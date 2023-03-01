Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2542
The Only Way That I like the Geese!
Don't care much for them on the land or just swimming around in the water. Would much rather catch them flying across like this. Oh well!!! :-)
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8169
photos
183
followers
53
following
696% complete
View this month »
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
Latest from all albums
2786
2540
2838
2787
2541
2839
2788
2542
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th February 2023 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close