Photo 2549
The Kites are Back!
Saw quite a few of the swallowtail kites today. None of them floating as they usually do, but it's early in the season, so should be able to get a lot more shots of them real soon.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th March 2023 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
What a great shot of this bird - his coloring is fascinating
March 9th, 2023
