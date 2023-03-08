Previous
The Kites are Back! by rickster549
Photo 2549

The Kites are Back!

Saw quite a few of the swallowtail kites today. None of them floating as they usually do, but it's early in the season, so should be able to get a lot more shots of them real soon.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
What a great shot of this bird - his coloring is fascinating
March 9th, 2023  
