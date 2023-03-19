Previous
Spoonbill, Coming in for a Landing! by rickster549
Spoonbill, Coming in for a Landing!

Got this one as it was about to land on the top of the tree limb. Kind of liked the way that those claws were all spread out, getting ready to grab it's perch.
19th March 2023

Rick

@rickster549
Rick
