Photo 2560
Spoonbill, Coming in for a Landing!
Got this one as it was about to land on the top of the tree limb. Kind of liked the way that those claws were all spread out, getting ready to grab it's perch.
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
